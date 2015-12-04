Bas ft. J. Cole “Night Job,” 50 Cent ft. Sonny Digital “I’m The Man” & More | Wired Tracks 12.4.15

Dreamville’s own Bas ends his hiatus with the release of “Night Job,” a new track featuring J. Cole.

Per past collaborations, it’s clear that Bas and Cole are competitive when trading verses; this time is no different. Production from Cedric Brown and KQuick complete the cypher, making this tune a true representation of the Dreamville clique.

Stream Bas’ “Night Job” in Wired Tracks, where 50 Cent’s new, Sonny Digital-assisted song “I’m The Man,” a PARTYNEXTDOOR and TM88 collab, and more also appear.

