A$AP Ferg “Tatted Angel,” Kehlani “Tore Up,” & More | Wired Tracks 12.7.15

With 2015 nearing its close, A$AP Ferg takes an opportunity to reflect on a tumultuous year that claimed the life of his close friend A$AP Yams with “Tatted Angel.”
The release of the track follows the unveiling of a piece Ferg painted to honor Yams at Art Basel 2015. The Harlem native waxes poetics with a patient delivery, detailing personal strifes and foreseeing how his partner in A$AP’s drug addiction was killing him.
Stream Fergenstein’s “Tatted Angel” in Wired Tracks below, along with Kehlani’s latest heat, rising rapper Wiki’s latest LP, and more.
—
Kehlani – “Tore Up”
Post Malone ft. French Montana & Slim Jimmy – “White Iverson (Remix)”
R. Kelly – “Christmas Party”
Offset – “First Day Out”
Wiki – Lil Me LP
Curren$y – “Top Down”
Fat Trel – “Free Issa”
Grafh ft. Wiz Khalifa & Jadakiss – “Ain’t Near (Like Me Remix)”
Wara From The NBHD ft. Tunji Ige – “Trigger Happy”
N.O.R.E. ft. Dave East & Tweez – “My Skin”
