A$AP Ferg “Tatted Angel,” Kehlani “Tore Up,” & More | Wired Tracks 12.7.15

With 2015 nearing its close, A$AP Ferg takes an opportunity to reflect on a tumultuous year that claimed the life of his close friend A$AP Yams with “Tatted Angel.”

The release of the track follows the unveiling of a piece Ferg painted to honor Yams at Art Basel 2015. The Harlem native waxes poetics with a patient delivery, detailing personal strifes and foreseeing how his partner in A$AP’s drug addiction was killing him.

Stream Fergenstein’s “Tatted Angel” in Wired Tracks below, along with Kehlani’s latest heat, rising rapper Wiki’s latest LP, and more.

Photo: Instagram

Kehlani – “Tore Up”

Post Malone ft. French Montana & Slim Jimmy – “White Iverson (Remix)”

R. Kelly – “Christmas Party”

Offset – “First Day Out”

Wiki – Lil Me LP

Curren$y – “Top Down”

Fat Trel – “Free Issa”

Grafh ft. Wiz Khalifa & Jadakiss – “Ain’t Near (Like Me Remix)”

Wara From The NBHD ft. Tunji Ige – “Trigger Happy”

N.O.R.E. ft. Dave East & Tweez – “My Skin”