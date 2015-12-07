Jay Rock Calls Out Wale For Kendrick Lamar Shade/Grammy Snub Rant [Photos]

So the nominations for the Grammy Awards are in and the rap album category is stacked with the talents of J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive; Dr. Dre’s Compton; Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late; Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly; and Nicki Minaj’s The Pinkprint.

We love Dr. Dre and all but that Compton pick could have been bestowed upon much better rap albums such as Lupe Fiasco’s Tetsuo & Youth, Rae Sremmurd’s Sremmlife, Big Sean’s Dark Sky Paradise or Wale’s The Album About Nothing. The latter D.C. artist didn’t cause a stir over his Grammy omission à la Omarion; his fans did the talking for him.

When Wale began to play along with his satirical sense of humor, he sent out a thinly veiled shot at the acclaim Kendrick’s To Pimp a Butterfly had been getting over his similar themed records saying, “New black soul unless ur Wale then it’s too many instruments and hard to understand. He also told a fan that Kendrick Lamar hadn’t returned any of his phone calls since the last time the Grammy nominations were revealed.

It was then he received a dose of vitriol from Jay Rock (who is Kendrick Lamar’s close partner) as he channeled Meek Mill’s infamous catch phrase, “I see why you not MMG.”

Although Wale didn’t take the bait on that particular battle, he directed some emotion towards Rap Radar chief Elliott Wilson’s way, who retweeted Jay Rock’s tweet, helping spreading it further.

From there, a sense of dead air was felt in the open with fans and instigators picking sides.

Does Wale have a right to be upset or should he up his ante in the studio next year (for the go-go album nonetheless).

