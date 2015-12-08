Pusha T ft. The-Dream “M.F.T.R.,” Migos “Case Closed,” & More | Wired Tracks 12.8.15

Pusha T places emphasis on his rhymes, per usual, with “M.F.T.R.,” the latest release from his upcoming album Darkest Before Dawn.

The strategy for this song’s release was similar to that of “Untouchable,” with Pusha Ton first unveiling the lyrics via Genius. Next came the actual record, which features The-Dream who rekindles his collaborative flame with the G.O.O.D. Music rapper by blessing him with a gaudy chorus and backup vocals to boot.

Stream Pusha T’s “M.F.T.R.,” an acronym standing for “more famous than rich,” and much more in Wired Tracks below.

