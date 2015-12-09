Kanye West Says Drake Winning Helped Crush His Big Ego

Kanye West has shown humility on numerous occasions when it comes to comparing himself to other artists and during a pep talk with the Oxford Guild Society earlier this year, he admitted that Drizzy Drake was the catalyst to keeping his own self-esteem from clouding his vision.

“One of my biggest problems, one of my biggest Achille’s heels has been my ego,” Yeezy said back in March. “And if I, Kanye West, the very person, can remove my ego, I think there’s hope for everyone.”

That means even if he has to concede the street’s crown to his Toronto peer.

“I think that that’s been a progression of mind with the advent of a human being named Drake,” West says. “You know, this idea of holding onto a number one spot. And then you get this guy that comes and blows out the water every number one of any band ever. Be it me or Paul McCartney. And at the point, you know, when you’ve lost the idea of holding onto that concept, you can leave the mountaintop finally, and walk down, and readjust, and see what your position on earth can be.”

As of press time, it’s hard to argue that Drake is at the top of the game; coming off of a couple of Grammy noms without even releasing a proper album. Kanye, on the other hand, is using Drake’s success to fuel the vehicle that will take him further down the road of his storied career.

“I’ve had all of these mixed emotions, mixed feelings, based off you know, bigotries, walls, perceptions that I’ve had to deal with,” West continues. “Ones that drove me to titles like ‘Black Skinhead’ or ‘I Am A God.’ Now I understand that I’m a servant. And with my voice, and with the information and my ability to build relationships with amazing people, speak to amazing people.”

The full video via The Gateway Online can be seen below.

