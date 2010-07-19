Is Floyd Mayweather Scared To Fight Manny Pacquiao??? [Video]

Floyd Mayweather may be the light middleweight champion, but in regards to the highly anticipated fight against Manny Pacquiao, it seems that Mayweather is now the one dragging his feet.

According to published reports, Mayweather has let the July 16th deadline come and go after taunting Pacquiao about not submitting to a steroid drug testing for over a month. Manny Pacqiuiao has agreed and now Mayweather has become something he rarely is….silent.

Many are stating that Mayweather hasn’t agreed to fight Pacquiao for fear of losing his coveted undefeated record, either way ESPN correspondent Mike Wilborn states that the lack of communication is “cowardly.”

“I can’t think of any other reason other than he doesn’t want to mess up his record,” Wilborn stated during the broadcast of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption. “Regardless, he’s a coward, because he is a professional fighter, so when a fight comes your way you take it regardless of the anticipated outcome.”

Mayweather and his camp state that the lack of response is not from fear but more of choosing the right time.

“I’m not interested in rushing to do anything,” Mayweather said in an interview with the Associated Press. “I’m not really thinking about boxing right now, I’m just relaxing. I fought about 60 days ago, so I’m just enjoying myself, enjoying life, enjoying my family and enjoying my vacation.”

In Mayweather’s selective appearances since Pacquiao’s decision to submit to steroid testing, he has taken the opportunity to speak to press, just not about boxing.

According to the AP, Mayweather happily fielded questions about the NBA, but when talk turned to boxing — of course, with Pacquiao being the main topic — he simply wouldn’t respond.

Early last week, Pacquiao’s camp set a deadline for Mayweather for a decision on whether he and the Filipino boxing star would meet in November for their highly anticipated mega-fight for midnight on July 17. Pac-Man’s promoter Bob Arum revealed, via a live phone conference, that they hadn’t heard anything from Mayweather’s camp, despite months of negotiations.

Although Arum made it clear that Mayweather’s lack of communication wasn’t an absolute deal breaker, he said Pacquiao plans to move on and begin talks to face either Miguel Cotto or Antonio Margarito.

Although Arum has never spoken to Mayweather directly, he believes Mayweather may be reluctant to fight this year because of the legal woes of Roger Mayweather, his uncle and longtime trainer.

According to published reports, Roger Mayweather is scheduled to stand trial in Las Vegas next month on assault charges stemming from an altercation last year with a female boxer.

No word on whether the charges will result in incarceration or if the ending criminal proceedings play a role in Mayweather’s lack of interest in the bout, but many are wishing the fighter would hurry up and make a decision.

As for Pacquiao, his camp states that regardless of if he is fighting Mayweather or not, a fight will happen on November 13th.