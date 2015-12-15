Busta Rhymes Teases New Mixtape The Abstract Went On Vacation

Busta Rhymes is dropping a new mixtape titled The Abstract Went On Vacation. Does that mean Q-Tip is definitely not involved or just on the lee low?

Either way, the records are sounding solid.

Check out the project’s cover, very much in line with 2013’s The Abstract & The Dragon mixtape, below. The project drops in Christmas day and is a thank you for all of the love over 25 years. Yes, that’s Busta sitting in front of C-Town shopping cart full of hard drives.

Bussa Bus previews cuts on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3Next page »