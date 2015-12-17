David Banner Hosting Annual Heal The Hood At Christmas In Mississippi

David Banner has used his visible platform to advance his strong views and compassion towards social justice issues of varying sort. This coming Friday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, producer, and activist is hosting his 9th annual Heal The Hood At Christmas in his native Mississippi.

The event takes place on Dec. 18 in the city of Jackson via The Banner Foundation, which is an organization that aims its effort to assist youth and families across the state. The group also focuses heavily on education, civic participation, and leadership training among other areas of focus.

More from the press announcement:

The day will kick off with David Banner as the featured speaker at the Re-engaging in Education for All to Progress (R.E.A.P.) Program, which provides academic opportunities to the over-age, non-traditional, at risk of dropping out student, to help them attain a high school diploma. Banner will also sit with the young men and women (ages 10-17) at the Henley Young Juvenile Justice Center. Ending the day, Banner will deliver gifts and fellowship with approximately 350 youth and their families at the annual Heal The Hood “Christmas Reception” at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi. Along with donations from their generous partners, sponsors, and community members, HTH purchases gifts from retailers in Jackson, MS primarily based on the families’ needs and wishes. HTH also includes age appropriate, developmental, and educational gifts for the children in the families. The reception will provide an opportunity for families to develop and strengthen relationships with community partners. This year all financial contributions can be made directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi at http://www.Bgccm.com. Adding to the packed day, The Banner Foundation and The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi (BGCCM) will introduce the new “The Banner Studios” concept. The studios are a series of six recording studios Banner developed alongside the BGCCM and will provide as hubs of creative outlets for area youth.

“We believe that education and the arts create cultural understanding and provide access to the global community We use the arts to engage, educate, and provide an outlet for creative expression for young people. We are excited to hear the voices of the youth through their art for years to come,” said Banner in a statement regarding the event.

Learn more by visiting The Banner Foundation website here.

