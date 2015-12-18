50 Cent Still Trying To Unload Connecticut Mansion, Lowers Price Again

50 Cent has been trying to sell his Connecticut mansion for years, and he just dropped the asking price again. Fitty’s home can now be yours for $8.5M, but word is that’s not a good deal.

Reports Page Six:

The Hartford Courant reports the new listing for 50 Cent’s 21-bedroom, 25-bathroom home in Farmington is $8.5 million.

The rapper bought the 50,000-square-foot mansion for $4.1 million in 2003, but reports say he invested between $6 million to $10 million on renovations.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, first asked for $18.5 million for the home in 2007 and has been periodically reducing its price ever since.

High-end residential real estate expert Rob Giuffria says “50 would have a better chance being a country music singer” than finding a buyer at $8.5 million.