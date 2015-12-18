A$AP Ferg Brings Heat w/ “New Level” ft. Future | Wired Tracks 12.18.15

A$AP Ferg spent much of 2015 playing the background, which, in part, undoubtedly gave him time to grieve the untimely loss of A$AP Yams. Now he has returned with a new heater in tow aptly titled “New Level,” featuring Future.

Fergenstein teased that he and the FreeBandz general had cooked up a record best suited to be played in loud speakers. But the result is much more grandiose than expected. Produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E., whose triumphant horns creates a sound much lusher than your average trap anthem, the track serves as a battle cry for the Harlem rapper as he looks to dominate in 2016.

“New Level” (available on iTunes) will appear on Ferg’s upcoming sophomore album, Always Strive And Prosper, due to release next year. Stream it guilt-free in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Puff Daddy ft. Jadakiss & Styles P – “Old Man Wildin'”

https://soundcloud.com/ilovemakonnen/live-for-real-produced-by-richie-souf

ILOVEMAKONNEN – “Live For Real”

Tory Lanez ft. Nyce – “Traphouse”

Lil Uzi Vert – “So Hit”

Nok from the Future ft. Cousin Stizz & Night Lovell – “Up North”

Trouble – “Back After Back”

Lucki Ecks – “Jigga In ’98”

B.I.C. – “My Moms”

https://soundcloud.com/vbrntwves/astheworldturns-prod-by-thelonious-martin

K.eYe.D – “As The World Turns”