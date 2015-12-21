Lil Wayne & Andre Berto Spread Xmas Cheer In Haiti

Lil Wayne and boxer Andre Berto gave up their valuable time in order to visit a school in Haiti to spread a bit of holiday cheer. Berto, who is Haitian-American, donned as Santa Claus while Wayne donated hundreds of pieces from his Trukfit line.

TMZ writes:

Berto, a Haitian-American boxing superstar dropped his gloves for a Santa suit and toys for the kids. That’s not all, Wayne chipped in a bunch of clothing from his Trukfit line … enough shirts, shorts and hats for 500 students in need. Scholastic Corporation stepped up too … donating 500 books to the kids, the whole thing was brought together by Karen Civil whose parents grew up in the country.

Berto was also in Haiti working with the Starkey Hearing Foundation and witnessed over 100 deaf children and adults receive the gift of hearing for the first time. Pretty amazing stuff, Berto!

We suppose the adlib is going to be “It’s Young Santa, baby!” for the season.

Kudos to Lil Wayne, Andre Berto and Karen Civil for giving back to those who need it most.

Photo: Instagram