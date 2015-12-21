Future and Mike Will Made It Hold Annual Coat Drive In Atlanta [Photos]

Atlanta rapper Future’s life isn’t strictly about sipping dirty Sprite and getting down in Gucci flip-flops. On Sunday (Dec. 20), the “Stick Talk” rapper and producer Mike Will Made It held their annual coat drive for underprivileged children at Bessie Branhman Park in Atlanta.

The Day of Fun also included giving out food, including turkeys, to families. Word is Future sticked around for hours, taking pictures with as many people as possible.

The days’s festivities were put together by Future and Mike’s “Freewishes” and “Making Wishes Matter” charities. Salute!

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

