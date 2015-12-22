The Struggle Files: Lil Wayne Sued By His Own Lawyers

Lawyers sue people.

That’s how the game is played. Unfortunately for Lil Wayne, he’s about to get a dose of his own medicine because his own legal consul is turning the tables on him.

Reports TMZ:

Lil Wayne is being sued by his own lawyers who claim the rapper did to them what Birdman did to him … screw him out of a fortune.

Pretty ironic if true … Wayne hired a law firm to fight Cash Money and Birdman over millions in unpaid fees. The hired guns say they sent bills to Wayne for nearly a year, but got blown off.

All told, the lawyers say Wayne owes them $375k.

Shakespeare may have wanted to kill the lawyers, but never said they shouldn’t get paid.