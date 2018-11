Hope you have your post-Christmas money ready. The adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 350 in a “tan” colorway has been officially announced and it drops on Dec. 29.

If you missed out on the all-black Yeezy Boost 750’s or this is the colorway that moves you, this is your chance. Here’s a list of stores that will carry the kicks.

Take a look at the first official images on the following pages.

#YEEZYBOOST 350 in tan. adidas Originals by @KANYEWEST. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/0Y6KAJPqjM — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 21, 2015

—

Photos: adidas Originals

1 2 3 4 5Next page »