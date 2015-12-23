Another Trespasser Arrested At Chris Brown’s Home

Another trespasser was found on Chris Brown‘s property on Tuesday (Dec. 22). No need to worry, though; this time security was on hand to handle the situation.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, it happened at 5 PM Tuesday at Chris’ Woodland Hills mansion … the same place where home invaders held his aunt at gunpoint and stole $50k.

This time around we’re told a 27-year-old woman waited at the electric gate in front until someone left, and then drove onto the property.

Security ordered her to leave but she refused, and cops were called. They arrested her for criminal trespass.

Chris was at home but never came out.