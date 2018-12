Ms. Lauryn Hill drops an unfinished version “A Cradle in Bethlehem” for Christmas.

Hill will kick off 2016 with a pair of intimate performances at the the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC on Jan. 1 and at the Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY on Jan. 4.

Listen to “A Cradle in Bethlehem” below.

https://soundcloud.com/mslaurynhill/a-cradle-in-bethlehem

—

Photo: WENN.com