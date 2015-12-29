CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Chops & Screws A.L.L.A. | Wired Tracks 12.29.15

Better late than never, A$AP Rocky slows down the already syrupy tempo of his critically acclaimed sophomore LP, At.Long.Last.A$AP, on a newly released chopped and screwed version.

The Harlem native, whose affinity for Houston rap culture continues to influence his music, collaborated with with DJ Candlestick, DJ Slim K, OG Ron C and The Chopstars to make this freebie release sound as authentic as possible.

Stream AT.LONG.LAST.PURPLE in Wired Tracks below.

