A$AP Rocky Chops & Screws A.L.L.A. | Wired Tracks 12.29.15

Better late than never, A$AP Rocky slows down the already syrupy tempo of his critically acclaimed sophomore LP, At.Long.Last.A$AP, on a newly released chopped and screwed version.
The Harlem native, whose affinity for Houston rap culture continues to influence his music, collaborated with with DJ Candlestick, DJ Slim K, OG Ron C and The Chopstars to make this freebie release sound as authentic as possible.
Stream AT.LONG.LAST.PURPLE in Wired Tracks below.
Photo: Instagram
