Mac Miller Blesses Fans With Run-On Sentences, Volume 2 | Wired Tracks 12.30.15

Mac Miller ends the year on a high note by gifting fans with an instrumental project titled Run-On Sentences, Volume 2.

Featuring 12 tracks, created under Miller’s producing alias Larry Fisherman, this project picks up where its 2013 predecessor left off. The listening experience is mellow, before closing out with “Smile,” a song the Pittsburgh rapper called “special” on Twitter.

Hear all of the above (and then some) in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

