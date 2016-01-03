DJ Khaled Buys $3.8M Mansion In Miami

DJ Khaled would say, “They don’t want you to purchase real estate.” The Miami DJ, Snapchat guru and motivational speaker just copped a $3.8M waterfront mansion in Miami.

Reports TMZ:

Miami producer Khaled turned 40 this year, and what better way to celebrate than to get yourself a 6,600 sq. ft. mansion with an ocean-facing pool and a 45-foot boat dock with a jet ski lift.

But Mr. DJ, does it have an elevator? Why yes, yes it does. It also has 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and pretty much every breathtaking view of the water you could hope for.

Fresh off dropping an album in October and the opening of his 2nd Miami “FingaLicking” restaurant, Khaled is busy talking gratitude and never giving up on your dreams in his Tweets and Snapchats.