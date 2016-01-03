Drake and Amber Rose Have “Private Dinner”

Drake and Amber Rose were spotted having dinner in Miami. Thus, they together now—purely off speculation, of course.

Reports Page Six:

Spies tell Page Six: “They were on a very private dinner [Friday] night in the wine room at Prime 112, behind curtains,” said a source. US Weekly has reported that the pair was also spotted at the Soho Beach House. Sources said that the Canadian rapper was expected at the Edition bowling alley on Saturday night and “bought out the whole space, and the ice rink.”

Hey, they could have been discussing an OVO collab with her sunglasses line, maybe? Probably not.

According to HollywoodLife, they were putting on some major PDA.

We won’t believe it until we see photos. He was rocking a MUVA hat while singing Fetty Wap’s “My Way,” though (see below).

When it comes to social media and getting people talking, these two know exactly what they’re doing.

—

Photo: Instagram