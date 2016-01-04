Lil Wayne and Birdman Are Ready To Kiss and Make Up?

One of the biggest, and ongoing, debacles in the last year or so was the fall out between Lil Wayne and his “daddy” Brian “Birdman” Williams. While the lawsuit Weezy filed against Cash Money is still pending, the two got on the phone prior to being snapped partying together on New Year’s Eve.

We’ve learned Mack Maine arranged for a phone conference between Wayne and Birdman 2 hours before Drake’s party. The 2 discussed their conflict over Young Money and the millions Birdman allegedly owes his protegee. Our sources say both Wayne and Birdman have strong feelings about burying the hatchet. That said, we’re told Wayne will not move to dismiss his lawsuit unless and until they reach an agreement.

Reportedly, Weezy is open to a settlement.

But if you look at lawsuit, it was settlements—like getting a “label deal” or ridiculous cash advances—that led to this predicament.

That said, Lil Wayne may want to keep a lawyer on the phone—so long as he can pay them.

