Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky & Others To Rock Coachella 2016

The lineup for this year’s Coachella has been announced, with headlining performances from LCD Soundsystem, Calvin Harris, and Guns N’ Roses. On the Hip-Hop side of things, Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky and Ice Cube are among the several acts to rock out at the annual music lover’s destination.

Like the years before it, the event is jam-packed with some of the music industry’s hottest acts and this coming lineup is no different. Along with the aforementioned, Rae Sremmurd, Vince Staples, SZA, G-Eazy, Joey BadA$$ and other rising acts make up the rest of the performers. Other celebrated acts such as Major Lazer, Gary Clark Jr. and RL Grime will also be in Indio.

For a full listing of performers and to learn more about the California-based music festival, follow this link.

Just as a heads up, tickets go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 6, at 11:00 AM PST. And like last year, they’re expected to go quickly so be sharp!

Photo: WENN