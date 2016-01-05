Rae Sremmurd “By Chance,” Cozz Drops Nothin Personal Mixtape & More | Wired Tracks 1.5.16

With the new year underway, Mike WiLL Made-It releases Rae Sremmurd’s new track “By Chance,” the first single from his upcoming Ransom 2 mixtape.

The synth-heavy trap tune is essentially the Atlanta native’s way of reminding rap fans that he’s one of the hottest producers in the game, just in case that fact slipped your minds.

Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee are their usually spirited selves, countering Ebro’s claims that they have ghostwriters with rhymes that he and the rest of us will be reciting at parties in the near future. Stream “By Chance” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find heat by Kid Cudi, Curren$y, and Dreamville rapper Cozz’s new Nothing Personal mixtape.

