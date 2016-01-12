Kendrick Lamar Politicked With Barack Obama Back In October [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar’s “How Much A Dollar Cost” from his Too Pimp A Butterfly album was one of Barack Obama’s favorite songs of 2015. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that the Compton rapper kicked it with the POTUS in the Oval Office back in October.

Hey, if Seinfeld could politic (word to Raekwon) with Obama in his office, why not Kendrick? White House senior advisor Valerie Jarrett first spilled the beans about the visit on Buzzfeed.

Peep footage that K Dot shared of his visit below.

—

Photo: screen cap