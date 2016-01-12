Juvenile and Mannie Fresh Announce Joint Album With Lil Wayne

A quasi-Hot Boys reunion is in the works. Juvenile and Mannie Fresh revealed that they have a joint album with Lil Wayne in the works.

Reports AllHipHop.com:

AllHipHop.com’s Chuck Creekmur sat down with Juve and Mannie to get the story on their work with Weezy. According to the super-producer, any past issues between them have been put on the back burner for the sake of their supporters that want to hear them on songs together again.

“The fans demanded this, to them it’s iconic,” says Mannie. “It’s necessary that y’all come back and do this album, and even show the planet that whatever was going on with us we can get over that.”

Juvenile adds, “We already got some features.”