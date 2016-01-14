Drake and Kevin Hart Are Coaching NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Drake and Kevin Hart are at, or at least near, the pinnacle of their respective careers. So it makes perfect sense that they’ll be the captains of the teams at the Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

Naturally, Drizzy will he holding down the Team Canada squad while Hart, who just got his own Nike signature shoes, will hold down Team USA.

The comedian will have Muggsy Bogues, Chauncey Billups and Michael B. Jordan at his disposal while Drizzy’s home team will be depending on Tracy McGrady and Rick Fox. We suggest the “HYFR” rapper try to recruit Justin Bieber—just saying.

Check out their rosters below. The game goes down February 12 at the Air Canada Center.

TEAM CANADA

Win Butler

Drew Scott

Jonathan Scott

Milos Raonic

Kris Wu

Stephan James

Tracy McGrady

Rick Fox

Natalie Achonwa

COACH: Drake

ASST COACHES: Steve Nash and Jose Bautista

TEAM USA

Michael B. Jordan

Anthony Anderson

Bryshere “Yazz” Gray

Nick Cannon

Jason Sudeikis

Marc Lasry

Chauncey Billups

Muggsy Bogues

Elena Delle Donne

COACH: Kevin Hart

—

Photo: WENN.com