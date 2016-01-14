Drake and Kevin Hart Are Coaching NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Drake and Kevin Hart are at, or at least near, the pinnacle of their respective careers. So it makes perfect sense that they’ll be the captains of the teams at the Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend in Toronto.
Naturally, Drizzy will he holding down the Team Canada squad while Hart, who just got his own Nike signature shoes, will hold down Team USA.
The comedian will have Muggsy Bogues, Chauncey Billups and Michael B. Jordan at his disposal while Drizzy’s home team will be depending on Tracy McGrady and Rick Fox. We suggest the “HYFR” rapper try to recruit Justin Bieber—just saying.
Check out their rosters below. The game goes down February 12 at the Air Canada Center.
TEAM CANADA
Win Butler
Drew Scott
Jonathan Scott
Milos Raonic
Kris Wu
Stephan James
Tracy McGrady
Rick Fox
Natalie Achonwa
COACH: Drake
ASST COACHES: Steve Nash and Jose Bautista
TEAM USA
Michael B. Jordan
Anthony Anderson
Bryshere “Yazz” Gray
Nick Cannon
Jason Sudeikis
Marc Lasry
Chauncey Billups
Muggsy Bogues
Elena Delle Donne
COACH: Kevin Hart
—
Photo: WENN.com