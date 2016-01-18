DJ Mustard Drops Heat From Ty Dolla $ign & Ella Mai | Wired Tracks 1.18.16

Last weekend’s edition of OVO Sound Radio featured new music, not only from A$AP Rocky, but from another special guest DJ Mustard.

The Los Angeles DJ premiered three records: one by longtime collaborator Ty Dolla $ign titled “Wavy,” featuring Joe Moses, and another two songs from his rising 10 Summers Records artist Ella Mai.

Hear both songs in a jam packed Wired Tracks below, where King Louie’s new 60-song mixtape Featuring Tony, Hit-Boy’s ode to his mother, “Guidance,” and more can also be found.

Ella Mai ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “She Don’t”

Ella Mai – “No Rush”

King Louie – Featuring Tony

Hit-Boy – “Divine Guidance”

Rockie Fresh – “Don’t Change”

B.o.B – Fire

https://soundcloud.com/chiefkeefggt/chief-keef-run-up

Chief Keef – “Run Up”

P-Lo ft. G-Eazy & Jay Ant – “Light This Bitch Up”

Eryn Allen Kane – “How Many Times”

Asaad – “N.A.S.A.”

https://soundcloud.com/nonamegypsy/all-i-need-feat-spzrkt

Noname Gypsy ft. SPZRKT – “All I Need”

Dave East – “Real Friends (Remix)”