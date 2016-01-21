Damon Dash Says His Cousin Stacey Dash Is Cooning For FOX News [VIDEO]

Damon Dash and perpetual Black Twitter target Stacey Dash are cousins, and the Hip-Hop exec is just as frustrated by her paid for rhetoric on FOX News as anyone else. Speaking to Dr. Boyce Watkins, Dash spoke candidly about the differences in opinions between him and his relative who thinks Black History Month needs to go.

“Even though we have the same last name, we don’t share the same perspective in life,” Dash told Watkins.

He eventually added, “It really isn’t the best thing to hear Dash associated with cooning. It’s funny, but it is what it is, that’s my life.”

Peep the full interview below where Dash goes in depth on his feelings about the Oscars, or lack thereof.

