Meek Mill Dodges L Bombs Tossed By His Rivals In New Video Game

It’s been a downward spiral for Meek Mill since he accused Drake of using a ghostwriter on some of his greatest hit records. What with all the “trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers” jokes, the Philly rapper’s been made the butt of all your favorite memes.

After sparking another beef, this time with 50 Cent, Meek’s struggle-worthy situation is now video game fodder. Developer Richie Branson created “Meeky Mill” to be an endless runner depicting Meek dodging L bombs and other missiles tossed by his rivals, as he tries to rack $1 million in coins.

Shake your head if you must, but not without watching the trailer (below) or playing the game yourself.