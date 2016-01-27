Bankruptcy Docs Say 50 Cent Is Worth $16 Million

If 50 Cent’s new bankruptcy documents are accurate, his net worth isn’t what it used to be. The G-Unit mogul’s assets total around $16 million, which includes the $7 million he has in the bank.

50 Cent is a financial shadow of his former self … this according to new bankruptcy docs obtained by TMZ. The mogul claims in the legal docs his bank booty totals $7.4 million. Add to that his real property holdings of around $8.8 million and his total assets are just north of $16 million. It’s a breathtaking number, but not in a good way. 50 sold his interest in Vitaminwater for somewhere between $60 million and $100 million. Mind you … that’s just the water. At his peak, 50 was reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Even with less money on the books, 50’s far from broke. The 40-year-old MC filed for bankruptcy protection in the midst of losing a $7 million judgement to Rick Ross’ baby’s mother, Lastonia Leviston.

Between Leviston and $28 million in other debts plus legal fees, bankruptcy seems like the best financial move.

