Straight Outta Compton Cast Didn’t Get Invited To The Oscars

The Oscars had no intention of welcoming the cast Straight Outta Compton, even though the show is looking for more Black presenters this year. Beyond the two White screenwriters nominated, neither the cast nor SOC producer, Ice Cube, were invited to attend the 2016 Oscars.

TMZ reported the cast shutout. It’s unclear how the invitation works but typically current and previous Oscar nominee and winners, announcers, and a multitude of other actors are invited.

If Cube had been invited he wouldn’t go anyway, according to TMZ. He will be attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the NAACP Image Awards, both of which nominated SOC.

The N.W.A biopic release last year, topped the box officer for three weeks in a row and has earned more than $200 million worldwide.

Following the SOC Oscars snub, and general outrage over Hollywood’s diversity deficit, the Academy of Motion Pictures announced a plan to diversify its members and change up the voting process. Over 9o percent of Academy voters are White, and more than 75 percent are men with an average age of 63 years old.

—

Photo: WENN