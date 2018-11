50 Cent held a The Kanan Tape release party last night (Jan. 29) at B.B. Kings in NYC. Of course, the topic of a certain Philadelphia rapper he has beef with came up.

While the “I’m The Man” rapper was on stage, the crowd began chanting “F*ck Meek Mill.”

Fif was pleased and added his own sh*t talk to the night, saying, “All you can do, is run to Nicky.”

Watch footage from the night below.

Photo: screen cap