Roc Nation Countersues Rita Ora For $2.4 Million

It looks like Rita Ora has a full-fledged legal war on her hands. Roc Nation has hit back at the British singer’s lawsuit with a countersuit of their own.

Ora filed her suit in December demanding release from her contract, and accused the label of neglecting her career. On the contrary, Roc Nation asserts to have spent more than $2.4 million to market her sophomore album, and they want that money back.

She signed with The Roc in 2008, under a five contract deal but only produced one album thus far, the label says.

According to her lawsuit, Ora’s has been paying out of pocket to promote her new music. She says Roc Nation became more interested in signing athletes than pushing her projects. Ora also says Jay Z vowed to release her from the label deal.

Her 2012 debut, Ora, sold more than 300,000 copies worldwide.

—

Photo: Instagram