Blac Chyna Got Popped With Ecstasy

Besides being a drunken mess, the authorities also found two ecstasy pill when they arrested Blac Chyna at an Austin airport late last week. Rob Kardashian’s maybe girlfriend was on her way to London when she was detained and eventually charged with drug possession. 

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement tells us, after Chyna was busted Friday at Austin International Airport for being drunk and disorderly, cops searched her purse and found 2 small white pills with gold glittered flecks in a sunglasses case.

The pills had imprints on both sides, which is a telltale sign of ecstasy. Cops field tested the drug and it came back as MDMA — commonly known as ecstasy. 

As for Chyna’s conduct at the airport, according to the police report obtained by TMZ, she became “verbally aggressive to a bartender … who then would not serve her the amount of alcohol she wanted.”

The report says Chyna became “passively resistive,” letting her body become dead weight and refusing to walk.

Reportedly, Chyna told cops that she had taken Xanax—which doesn’t mix well with alcohol, FYI.

Neither does MDMA, so there’s that.

Rob Kardashian drove all the way to Austin from L.A. to pick up Tyga’s baby mama from the bing. Don’t be a sucker for love, Rob.

