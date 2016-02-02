TDE’s Top Dawg Disses The RIAA’s New Rules

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently introduced new criteria for platinum certifications partially fueled by the streaming successes of Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean’s albums. While the swap means the aforementioned rapper’s can celebrate platinum status, TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith doesn’t approve.

Top Dawg went on Twitter yesterday (Feb. 1) to express his feelings, and stop everybody from congratulating To Pimp A Butterfly’s platinum stamp.

we don't stand behind this @RIAA bs. ole skool rules apply, 1 million albums sold is platinum.until we reach that #, save all the congrats. — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) February 1, 2016

no cheat codes 2 platinum… #TDE — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) February 1, 2016

As the digital era takes over music, the RIAA has been catching heat for adjusting with the times. Last week the Association announced Rihanna’s ANTI went platinum due to Samsung buying a million copies and offering them to fans for free download. According to the New York Times, ANTI sold 460 copies during it’s debut week.

