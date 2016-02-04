Nicki Minaj Demolishes Yo Gotti’s “Down In The DM (Remix)” | Wired Tracks 2.4.16

Never, ever forget how well Nicki Minaj can rhyme. But if anyone were to ever make that mistake, the Queens-bred MC will provide a reminder sooner or later.

Today, Minaj returned with two verses on Yo Gotti’s smash single “Down In The DM,” which also received a video treatment. The remix is the highlight of today’s Wired Tracks, along with a pair of new tracks from Future – “Fly Sh*t Only,” a record from his forthcoming EVOL album, and a freebie called “In Abundance.”

Hear the songs and then some in below.

Future – “Fly Sh*t Only”

Future – “In Abundance”

A$AP Ferg – “Spice Girls”

Hit-Boy ft. Rich The Kid & Donnie Trumpet – “TD Celebration”

Tyga & King Los – “Get Home (Freestyle)”

Asher Roth, Nottz, & Travis Barker – RAWTHER EP

A$AP Ant – “Geek’d Up”

Consequence ft. Stalley & Alex Isley – “Let It Be”

Belly ft. Juicy J – “Zanzibar”

PnB Rock – “You The One”