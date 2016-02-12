Fashion, Music and Film Stars Attended Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 Show [Photos]

Music and fashion are two of Kanye West‘s biggest passions. Yeezy combined both worlds at his Yeezy Season 3 presentation at Madison Square Garden, and he invited a gang of A-list musicians, fashion influencers and famed friends to witness it go down.

Just some of the names on the guestlist included 2 Chainz, Anna Wintour, Pete Wentz, Busta Rhymes, Jay Z and every damn Kardashian you can think of.

There was also 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean and Caitlyn Jenner was in the building, too. Also, Lamar Odom was there and looking healthy. Can’t be mad at that.

See photos of who was in MSG to take in West’s new clothes and get a first listen to The Life of Pablo below and on the following pages.

