Joey Bada$$ Attempts To Serve Paparazzo The Fade Leaving Kanye West Show [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ was exiting Madison Square Garden after attending Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 presentation when he got into a scrap with a photographer. It’s unclear what exactly triggered the altercation, but if it wasn’t for the cops the Brooklyn rapper was ready to serve a proper fade.

In video of the incident, Joey is heard saying something to one of the photographers as he walks buy. It’s being reported that photographer mistook Joey for A$AP Rocky, to which Joey responded with a threat.

A camera man is then seen pushing Joey’s hoodied head. The “Wave” rapper turns and immediately tries to show the paparazzo how Brooklyn kids get down.

However, with NYPD right there, the fight was quickly broken up by a pair officers before any real blows could be delivered or landed.

Bada$$ has yet to comment on the incident via his social media channels. We’re betting the photographer will pull a sucker move and try to sue.

Although Joey is successful in his own right, we’re sure he isn’t trying to cut a chunky check for some b.s., like Yeezy had to, though.

—

Photo: Instagram/@deeknows_