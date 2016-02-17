Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo Heavily Bootlegged, Album Credits Released

The run up to the release of Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo was full of wins and some unexpected missteps. While the interest and hype generated was astounding, the LP’s relegation to a TIDAL exclusive, with some downloading issues, may be what spawned it being pirated over 500,000 in just one day.

TorrentFreak has been keeping a close eye on the popularity of the album on BitTorrent and after the first day an estimated 500,000 people have already grabbed a copy. The album is currently leading The Pirate Bay’s list of most shared music torrents by a landslide. At the time of writing close to 10,000 people were sharing a copy of the most popular torrent simultaneously, something we haven’t seen with a music release before. Aside from torrent sites, the album is also being widely distributed on various direct download services and hosting sites, increasing the overall piracy numbers even further.

Surely many of the illegal downloaders will support Yeezus by copping the album whenever it hits stores or iTunes (despite West’s assertions it will be only on TIDAL forever).

Nevertheless, Def Jam can’t be too happy with all that money it’s potentially losing.

Also worth noting, the credits for The Life Of Pablo have finally been released. They are extensive, and you can peep them below and on the flip. That’s a LOT of collaborators.

