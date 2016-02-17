Lil Wayne’s Favorite Stripper NoForeign | Bangin Candy [Photos]

We have a good bet who Lil Wayne‘s #WCW is. It seems that Tunechi is smitten with a King of Diamonds stripper who goes by the name NoForeign.
Reports TMZ:
Lil Wayne got paid $60,000 to make a very special appearance at Ace of Diamonds strip club after the Grammys, but he immediately spread that wealth around … to a special lady.
Wayne strolled in and immediately got some face time with a stripper named NoForeign. They chatted at his table before she was called to the pole.
Wayne was laser-focused enjoying her performance — then literally threw two bricks of cash worth $12,000 onstage for NoForeign and her comrade in heels, Malaaysiaaaa.
What we know about this NoForeign is…she’s a proud auntie. Not like you really care, though.
That said, peep photos of NoForeign that make it obvious why Weezy tips her so generously below and in the gallery.
—
Photos: Instagram