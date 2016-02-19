Yuna “Places To Go,” Azealia Banks “The Big Big Beat,” & More | Wired Tracks 2.19.16

Today’s Wired Tracks highlights new material from two women mastering their respective lanes: songstress Yuna and rapper Azealia Banks.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the former is a Malaysian singer-songwriter known for coating tracks with her buttery smooth vocals. She stays on brand, continuing that trend on proper production by legend DJ Premier on “Places To Go,” the lead single from her upcoming third studio album Chapters.

Banks takes an alternate approach on “The Big Big Beat,” a House-inspired track featuring harder, and more dexterous bars, than plenty of popular rap records.

Stream both records and more songs from artists including Vic Mensa, Lil Bibby, Gloss Gang, and more below.

Yuna’s Chapters releases on May 20 via Verve Records. Pre-order it here.

