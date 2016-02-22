Lil’ Kim’s Hips Star In Puff & Daddy & The Family’s “Auction” Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs drops the video for “Auction,” one of the stronger cuts off his MMM project. Worth noting in the video is the “newish” appearance of Lil’ Kim, who is dramatically lighter complexioned and “hippier” (no photoshop this time) than when she first hit the scene as part of the Notorious B.I.G.’s Junior Mafia.

The black and white visual show Diddy, Kimmy Blanco, Styles P and King Los kicking their bars and showing out.

Plenty of Diddy dancing memes on deck thanks to this one.