Kim Kardashian Demanded Kanye West Get Therapy?

Kanye West just went on another epic Twitter rant today (Feb. 24). Kim Kardashian surely won’t be amused because she’s reportedly demanding her husband seek therapy for his recent outbursts.

Reports US Weekly:

No time for Yeezy drama. Kim Kardashian is not amused by Kanye West’s latest antics, multiple sources reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is so vexed, one insider says, that she wants her husband to seek professional help. “Kim is very concerned and frustrated. She and Kanye are having big problems that are escalating,” the family source tells Us. “Kim has demanded that Kanye get therapy.” … Despite Kardashian’s concerns, West isn’t giving in to therapy. The first source says: “He hasn’t agreed to anything yet.”

We’re not going to take the word of this unnamed “insider” as gospel just yet, though.

As for his latest rant, Yeezy proclaimed he was feeling great, going to fix the Grammys and will be releasing a new album this summer.

Photo: US Weekly