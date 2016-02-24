Baauer ft. Pusha T & Future “Kung Fu,” Raury ft. Take A Daytrip “Home,” & More | Wired Tracks 2.24.16

To call producer Baauer a bad man behind the boards is an understatement. Today, he debuts a heater from upcoming album, Aa (pronounced “double a”), titled “Kung Fu.”

With the clip loaded and his target in the crosshairs, Baauer’s booming production sounds that much better with the assistance of Pusha T and Future, who trade trap tales on the record. Play this record at decibels that will disturb your neighbors, ladies and gents.

Stream “Kung Fu” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find new songs by Raury, Well$, NAO, and more.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

