Andre 3000 Appears On The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show [VIDEO]

It’s not everyday that we get to hear much from Andre 3000. But fans tuning into the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show got a small treat as the original ATLien stopped by the Dish Nation show during his friend L.A. Reid’s book promo run and chopped it up for a few minutes.

Though it appears that 3000 has an aura compatible to the mystique of Prince (kind of), it turns out that he lives the normal life of a man who puts on his pants one leg at a time .

From being the proud father of a musically inclined 18-year-old son who is “actually pretty good” to admitting “I’m not a good freestyler,” the OutKast co-founder took the opportunity to remind fans that his musical genius comes from a very normal and non-Twitter related place. Seriously, he said he doesn’t have social media.

Just as interesting are his feelings that Kid Cudi’s Speeding Bullet 2 Heaven is the best LP to come out in in a hot minute and that Young Thug is “charging up the rap game.” Kanye might feels a way about this.

Check out the interview below learn a little more about your favorite artist currently known as Andre 3000.