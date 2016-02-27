Kanye West Names New Album Turbo Grafx 16, For Now

Kanye West recently announced that he will be dropping a new album this summer, and he’s already revealed its title. For now, it is called Turbo Grafx 16.

Yes, after the late 80’s released TurboGrafx-16 video gaming system and Nintendo Entertainment System competitor.

Blame the super “nerd vibes.”

The NES was better, but shout out to Bonk’s Adventure, though. This shouldn’t be too much of a shock considering West has been trying to create a video game featuring his late mother Donda West for years.

See more video game nostalgia from Yeezy on the flip. History has shown we shouldn’t bank on this title making it all the way to release.

