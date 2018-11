Who knew? On the low, sort of, rapper Foxy Brown was granted a key to the city of Brooklyn (we know it’s a borough, just run with it).

Brown let the world know she received the honor via Instagram, of course.

“Wow!!!!!!!! Only ONE Chick Alone Got The “KEY” To Her HOME #BROOKLYN!!!!!!! It’s OFFICIAL! BK Is #MINE!,” she wrote in a caption of a pic of the official proclamation made out to Inga “Foxy Brown” Marchand.

Salute.

—

Photo: