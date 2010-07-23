Tony Yayo Says Nicki Minaj Should Have Been On G-Unit [Video]

G-Unit member Tony Yayo recently sat down in an interview with XXLmag.com to discuss why he feels that Nicki Minaj should be on G Unit and how the Queens bred crew came close to actually signing the Young Money princess.

“We could have signed Nicki Minaj, it was just about time and opportunity,” Yayo said in the interview. “She does represent South Side Jamaica Queens, but she came up with a down South artist because she was managed by Waka’s moms, right?”

Yayo states that if he had anything to do with it, Nicki would be on G Unit right now.

“I never crossed paths with her. Yeah [but she should be with G-Unit],” Yayo states. “She’s from South Side Jamaica Queens. That should be her swag from South Side Jamaica Queens, a bulletproof vest on Nicki Minaj. That’ll look great.”

Check the video: