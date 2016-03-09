CLOSE
adidas To Produce A Million Pairs Of Yeezy Boosts In 2016, Per Kanye West

You can’t say Kanye West isn’t ambitious. According to the “Famous” rapper, adidas will be producing a million pairs of his Yeezy Boost sneakers in 2016. 

Of course, this info comes via Yeezy’s Twitter account. We’re also going to bet no one at adidas is going to co-sign this claim, just yet.

But hey, you gotta aim high, right? Also, he probably should have @’s Adidas Originals.

