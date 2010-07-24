50 Cent Vows To Stop Beefing With Other MCs [Video]

50 Cent has decided to put his roots behind him, not his family…but the beef.

In an interview with Tim Westwood, the Queens bred emcee reveals that he is hanging up his battle belt and aims to show fans pure lyricism with his new album.

“Although battling is part of the culture of Hip-Hop,” 50 Cent said. “In the future, I am going to not respond because critics are treating me like I am a bully for winning the battles effortlessly.”

In addition to talking about his retirement from beef, 50 also addressed the rumor regarding the release of a techno sounding track.

“It’s not techno, but I did release an up tempo track,” 50 continued. “It’ still 50 Cent on the track, so it’s a banger.”

Hmmm…50 is no longer beefing. I wonder if this was before or after he dissed Diddy and William came out victorious even after the hilarious baby mama dramatics. LOL

After all the shenanigans, the music still has to speak for itself so time will tell.

Check out the interview: